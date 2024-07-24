RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA bloc protests 'NDA' Budget outside Parl
July 24, 2024  11:09
image
INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. Besides Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, several MPs of the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK and the Left joined the protest held on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament. 

Protesting against the budget, Kharge said, "This Budget is anti-people, no one has got justice. They have talked about special package but special status has not been given. This is a deceptive budget and injustice to the people." 

 The MPs raised placards such as 'We want India budget not NDA budget' and 'NDA betrays India in Budget'. 

 "Yesterday, through the budget, the government of India violated all the principles to keep the federal system," Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said. "The aim of the budget was to protect the government. Giving so many sops to just two states. We are not against giving funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar but other states should also get justice. That is why we are agitating today. Even the people are agitated with this," he said. SP MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the budget, saying youth have been given false promises. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his state Uttar Pradesh has been discriminated against. They snatched away jobs and are now talking of apprenticeships, he said. 

 The decision to protest had been taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of the Congress president on Tuesday evening. Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, JMM's Mahua Maji, AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, had attended the meeting.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know

While the minimum holding period for LTCG taxation has now been lowered, the tax outgo could be a bit higher under the new structure.

Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara

An unidentified terrorist and a soldier were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman and her team decode the fine prints of Budget 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman and her team decode the fine prints of Budget 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team of bureaucrats, delved into the fine print of the 2024-25 Budget documents in a press conference, detailing the government's road map on bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio...

Is This What India Will Spend On Defence?
Is This What India Will Spend On Defence?

Going by this Budget's estimate of government spending of Rs 48.2 trillion, the government has allocated a significantly lower percentage to defence -- 12.9 per cent.

Day after Union Budget, Opposition protest rocks Parliament
Day after Union Budget, Opposition protest rocks Parliament

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances