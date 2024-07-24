RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc protests 'discriminatory' Budget
July 24, 2024  10:49
INDIA parties' leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024, in Parliament. 

Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "This budget is discriminatory. We all know that it is a 'Kursi Bachao Budget'. This budget has only thought over how to save this government. It has just punished middle-class people, farmers and workers... It is against the federal principles of this country. Many states have been left without any kind of help from the Union government... That's why INDIA alliance leaders have decided to protest outside the Parliament to show our dissatisfaction and stop the discrimination..."


Congress MP  Gaurav Gogoi says, "It's a very unfair budget. More states of India and their pressing concerns have been ignored. This is a desperate budget by a desperate government only to save its existence. They do not care about what the local needs of all the states are, that's why the INDIA alliance is protesting."
