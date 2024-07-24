INDIA bloc protests 'discriminatory' Budget

INDIA bloc protests 'discriminatory' BudgetJuly 24, 2024 10:49
INDIA parties' leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024, in Parliament.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "This budget is discriminatory. We all know that it is a 'Kursi Bachao Budget'. This budget has only thought over how to save this government. It has just punished middle-class people, farmers and workers... It is against the federal principles of this country. Many states have been left without any kind of help from the Union government... That's why INDIA alliance leaders have decided to protest outside the Parliament to show our dissatisfaction and stop the discrimination..."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "It's a very unfair budget. More states of India and their pressing concerns have been ignored. This is a desperate budget by a desperate government only to save its existence. They do not care about what the local needs of all the states are, that's why the INDIA alliance is protesting."
TOP STORIES
Nirmala Sitharaman and her team decode the fine prints of Budget 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team of bureaucrats, delved into the fine print of the 2024-25 Budget documents in a press conference, detailing the government's road map on bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio...