IMD issues 'very heavy rain' warning for Mumbai





Occasional winds at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are also very likely.





Further, the BMC has predicted high tides of 4.72 metres at 2:11 p.m. and another high tide on Wednesday of 4.20 metres at 2:18 a.m. The average rainfall recorded from July 23 to July 24 has been 26.28 mm.





Additionally, the Central Railway locals in Mumbai have been delayed by 15 minutes today. The delay occurred due to a technical issue between the Matunga and Sion stations.





As per information from the Central Railway, the local train in the up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. on the fast line due to the overhead wires.





Few trains were diverted on the slow line which resulted in a 15 mins delay in the time table of all the local trains. Previously, rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday early in the morning. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also forecasted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated parts of the city and suburbs.