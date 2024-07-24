RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Had invited farmers to join us in Parl today: Rahul
July 24, 2024  12:32
image
Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, says, "We had invited them (farmer leaders) to meet us here in Parliament. But they are not allowing them here. Because they are farmers, maybe this is the reason they are not allowing them in."

Before the Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory' Budget, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Yeh kursi bachane ke liye yeh sab hua hai...We will condemn it and protest against it. All INDIA alliance parties will protest. How will development happen if there is no balance?"

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav adds, "We were all asking for MSP for farmers, a package for farmers and the poor. But this government is giving packages to those who are running the government. Not that we are not in favour of states getting packages for development, but other states should not be compromised. For 10 years you took away jobs from the youth, and now you are giving jobs which pay only Rs 5000, especially at a time when government employees are demanding the implementation of the 8th pay commission..."

