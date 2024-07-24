RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Firing should scare Salman: Bishnoi's brother to shooter
July 24, 2024  22:55
image
Fire shots in such a manner that it scares Bollywood superstar Salman Khan -- this was the blunt, one line message given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol to one of the gunmen involved in the shooting outside the actor's Mumbai home, police said in a chargesheet filed in the case.
  
The Mumbai police's crime branch, probing the sensational firing case, earlier this month filed a 1,735-page chargesheet before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

Conspiracy of firing at the actor's house was hatched with the intention of establishing a stronghold and supremacy in the country's financial capital with the aim of getting pecuniary and other advantages for the Bishnoi gang, according to the chargesheet.

The chargesheet included various investigation papers incorporated in three volumes. One such document is the transcript of an audio chat between Anmol Bishnoi and arrested shooter Vickykumar Gupta.

In one of the conversations, Anmol Bishnoi is heard instructing Gupta to carry out the firing thoughtfully and everywhere, even if it takes more than a minute and should be done in such a manner that it scares 'Bhai' (Salman), the chargesheet said.

Further, he asks Gupta if he smokes. When the latter replies in the affirmative, Anmol Bishnoi tells him to smoke while firing so that he comes across as a fearless individual in CCTV cameras installed in the area, according to the voluminous police document.

"You will create history by doing this job and your name will be there in all newspapers and other media," it said, citing their conversation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bishnoi gang wanted to kill me, my family: Salman
Bishnoi gang wanted to kill me, my family: Salman

He heard a firecracker-like sound while being asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments in the early hours of April 14, Khan told police.

SC says 'trust deficit' behind Shambhu border stand-off between govt, farmers
SC says 'trust deficit' behind Shambhu border stand-off between govt, farmers

Observing that there is a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters to find a solution to...

Consumer goods firms likely to see an upswing after year of lull
Consumer goods firms likely to see an upswing after year of lull

The Budget proposals are expected to boost the fortunes of consumer goods and fast-moving consumer goods companies, which have been struggling with poor consumer demand for more than a year. The Budget announcements, such as the...

Oppn protests 'discriminatory' Budget; 'Viksit Bharat' dream, says BJP
Oppn protests 'discriminatory' Budget; 'Viksit Bharat' dream, says BJP

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in...

India tests shield against missiles with 5000 km range
India tests shield against missiles with 5000 km range

The flight test fully met all the trial objectives validating complete network centric warfare weapon system, the defence ministry said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances