Dams in Pune, Kolhapur inches below danger mark
July 24, 2024  16:30
In the wake of heavy rains in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, the Panchganga river is flowing just a few inches below the danger mark on Wednesday, officials said.

 As per the figures recorded at 10 am, the water level of the Panchganga at Rajaram weir reached 42.2 feet, which is 8 inches below the danger mark of 43 feet, they said. 

The water level of the Radhanagari dam in the district has gone up to 92 per cent. The water storage of the dam is 7.71 TMC and water is being released at the rate of 1,500 cusecs from the dam, a district official said. A total of 81 barrages in the district are submerged under water as a result of good rainfall, he said.

 Adequate rain in the catchment areas of the Krishna river has increased the inflow into the Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) and outflow from there will be gradually increased from the present 1,70,000 cusec to 2,00,000 cusec on Wednesday, the official added.

 In Pune district, water is being released at the rate of 9,400 cusec from the Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The district administration has cautioned people living in the low-lying areas to remain alert. 

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the 'ghat' (mountain pass) sections in Pune district. An orange alert signifies a preparedness advisory for authorities due to the potential for severe weather conditions. PTI
