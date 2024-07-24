Can't name each state: FM on discriminatory Budget

On Opposition's protest against 'discriminatory' Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha says, ''In every Budget, you don't get an opportunity to name every state of this country...The Cabinet had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadavan. But Maharashtra's name was not taken in the Budget yesterday. Does this mean that Maharashtra feels ignored? If a particular state is named in the speech, does it mean that programs of GOI don't go to these states? This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition led by Congress to give the impression to people that nothing has been given to our states. This is an outrageous allegation..."