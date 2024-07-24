Can't name each state: FM on discriminatory Budget

Can't name each state: FM on discriminatory BudgetJuly 24, 2024 11:44
On Opposition's protest against 'discriminatory' Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha says, ''In every Budget, you don't get an opportunity to name every state of this country...The Cabinet had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadavan. But Maharashtra's name was not taken in the Budget yesterday. Does this mean that Maharashtra feels ignored? If a particular state is named in the speech, does it mean that programs of GOI don't go to these states? This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition led by Congress to give the impression to people that nothing has been given to our states. This is an outrageous allegation..."
