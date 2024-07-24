RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP fires 'MVA proxy' jab at Maratha leader Jarange
July 24, 2024  18:02
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appeared headed for a showdown with Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange as it accused him of working as a "proxy" for Maha Vikas Aghadi after he exhorted the Maratha community to defeat the saffron party candidates in polls.

Reacting sharply, BJP leaders said they are picking up the gauntlet thrown by Jarange for the upcoming electoral contest.

A war of words erupted after the Maratha quota leader accused Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis of trying to frame him, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP.

Jarange had targeted Fadnavis in the past as well. 

The latest criticism comes a day after a Pune court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against Jarange in a cheating case.

"We have accepted Manoj Jarange's challenge and will face him on the election battlefield," BJP leader Pravin Darekar said and accused the quota leader of playing into the hands of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena-UBT, the NCP-SP, and the Congress.

Accusing Jarange of adopting "double standards", Darekar said on "odd days he distances himself from politics, and on even days, he asks Maratha community to vote BJP out of power".

Darekar alleged Jarange's focus is gradually shifting from issues related to the Maratha community to politics.

"Jarange is working as Maha Vikas Aghadi's proxy. He seems to have accepted a contract for carrying out a hit job against the NDA. His focus is politics rather than social issues. He also wants to keep the issue of Maratha reservation alive until the assembly polls so that the unrest would benefit MVA candidates," the BJP leader alleged.

Maharashtra assembly polls are due in October this year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SDRF constable Ashiq Ali is toast of town for saving 5 kanwariyas
SDRF constable Ashiq Ali is toast of town for saving 5 kanwariyas

Almost everyone in the pilgrimage town is talking about SDRF head constable Ashiq Ali, who is deployed at Kangra ghat near Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar.

'Now or never' for Tarundeep Rai
'Now or never' for Tarundeep Rai

The 40-year-old Rai has won medals in every championships at the global and continental level but not the Olympics.

Markets fall on selling in banking shares, STT hike
Markets fall on selling in banking shares, STT hike

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday due to selling in financial and banking shares and the government's move to hike securities transaction tax and short term capital gains tax. The 30-share BSE Sensex...

Pilot lone survivor, 18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff
Pilot lone survivor, 18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff

A Nepalese private plane crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday, killing 18 people aboard, including a child, and seriously injuring the pilot -- the only...

Rohit-Kohli retirement: SL aim to capitalize on India's transition
Rohit-Kohli retirement: SL aim to capitalize on India's transition

Sri Lanka's interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya expects his team to take advantage of the recent retirements by stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances