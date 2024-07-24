RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden returns to the White House after testing COVID negative
July 24, 2024  01:20
image
US President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday, after days of self-isolation at his Delaware House, with his doctors saying that his symptoms of COVID-19 have been resolved. 

"I am feeling well, Biden said when asked how is he feeling. The president took a Binax rapid antigen test and is negative," Dr Kevin O'Connor, Physician to the White House said in a memorandum to the White House press secretary. 

Biden's symptoms have resolved, he said. He did not respond to shouted questions about why he dropped out of the race and whether his deputy Vice President Kamala Harris could beat the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. 

During his quarantine period, the 81-year-old President sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination. -- PTI
