Bengal assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET

The West Bengal assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to scrap NEET and bring in its place a new entrance test for medical aspirants.

The moves a few days after the Karnataka cabinet gave its nod to bring a resolution in the assembly against NEET.





West Bengal's resolution, tabled by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday, condemned the National Testing Agency (NTA), alleging it was unable to conduct a free and fair entrance test for students interested in a career in medical science.





It urged the West Bengal government to resume conducting joint entrance examinations in the state.





Speaking in favour of the resolution, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "I have got to know from the media that question papers were leaked for Rs 30-40 lakh. The future of 24 lakh children in the country is being ruined. Leave this test to us. We can conduct it in a transparent manner."





Basu said the date for announcing the results of the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) was rescheduled to June 4, the day when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.





"I believe that it was preponed to cover up something else. NEET scam is just the tip of the iceberg," he said.





The state education minister said there are two stages of the NEET "scam".





"One is the grace marks and another is number fraud. This year, 67 people secured 720 to appear first in the NEET exam. But last year, the number was only two or three. It is not clear who was given how much grace marks," he said, adding that the Trinamool Congress has been against NEET. -- PTI