10% quota for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

The government has decided to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

A provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question.





"The number of vacancies as of July 1, 2024, in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) is 84,106 against a total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751," he said.





Rai said the ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and the forces concerned.





"Time taken in the medical examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment. Cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates for constable/GD has been lowered to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed)," he said.





The minister said 67,345 people have been recruited between April 2023 and February 2024.





"Further, 64,091 vacancies have been notified and are at different stages of recruitment. It is clear from the above, with insignificant effective vacancies compared to the size of the forces, the question of overtime doesn't arise," he said.

The minister said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the SSC for the early recruitment for the post of constable. Besides, a nodal force each for recruitment in the rank of constable, sub-inspector, and assistant commandant (all general duties) has been nominated on a long-term basis for coordinating recruitment to general duty posts.

To fill vacancies, the minister said, directions have been issued to all CAPFs and AR to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in non-general duty cadres in a "time-bound manner", and timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for filling up of promotional vacancies. -- PTI