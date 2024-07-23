RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Who said what...
July 23, 2024  10:36
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation. He says "The budget will be a journey of resolve to take the country on the path of development and progress. It is our hope that on the basis of this budget, we will move rapidly towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' as per the resolve of the Prime Minister." 


AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang says, "The entire focus of PM Modi's government has been pro-corporate. If they really want to do something, then first of all they should immediately release the money for Punjab's Rural Development Fund and National Health Mission, which is more than Rs 8,000 crores, to the state government. We have also put forward the demand for a special package, to provide financial assistance to states like Punjab before the Finance Commission which visited the Punjab."

Congress MP K Suresh says, "The previous budgets were anti-people. The Economic Survey also says that they (govt) are not listening to problems like price rise and unemployment faced by the poor. The common man is not getting any benefits from the Budget. The Modi govt is always protecting the corporates."


Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrives at the Parliament ahead of the Budget presentation. He says "The resolution of PM Modi's government since 2014 is that India should become self-reliant and the way the country is moving ahead in this direction in a systematic manner, this time too the budget has been announced in the same format..."
