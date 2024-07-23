What's in that bag in Parliament?July 23, 2024 09:56
J&K budget copies arrive in Parliament; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) in Parliament today.
Sitharaman again takes tablet in red pouch to present paperless Budget
With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, Parliament will be her next destination after the call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.