Warrant against Jarange in 2013 cheating case





Jarange has launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike over the quota demand since July 20 at his village in Jalna district.





He had appeared before the court on May 31 after an NBW was issued against him.





The court then cancelled the NBW but imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on him.





"A hearing was scheduled today before the judicial magistrate here in the case, but as Jaranage is currently on hunger strike, he could not be present," said advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, his lawyer.





"We will have him appear before the court and get the NBW cancelled," Nimbalkar added.





A case under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Jarange and two others in 2013. Jarange and co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of "Shambhuraje" in Jalna district and offered him Rs 30 lakh. -- PTI

