US Secret Service chief quits after assassination attempt on Trump
July 23, 2024  21:32
US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle/Reuters
In the wake of the recent attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump, Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the US Secret Service, has tendered her resignation, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources. 

This comes amid ongoing probes by lawmakers and an internal government watchdog into how the agency handled Trump's safety and how a gunman nearly killed the Republican presidential candidate for Pennsylvania during a rally this month. 

Demands for her resignation were also raised by members of Congress from both parties, and Republicans had been continuously pressing for her impeachment since Trump was shot at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13. 

After her Monday public hearing before the House Oversight Committee, where she refused to respond to several of the committee's questions, lawmakers were especially enraged, according to CNN. 

Even though Cheatle said there were "significant" and "colossal" issues with the rally's security during her testimony before the House Oversight Committee, she had previously refused to step down. -- ANI
