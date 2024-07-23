Underwhelming, but... Shashi Tharoor on Budget

Underwhelming, but... Shashi Tharoor on BudgetJuly 23, 2024 13:53
File pic
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on Tuesday, as "underwhelming" and said that there was no mention of key issues facing the common man.
Tharoor welcomed the budget proposal to abolish the angel tax and claimed that he recommended the same to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley five years ago.
"It is an underwhelming budget. I didn't hear anything about the key issues facing the common man. There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person," Tharoor told ANI on Tuesday.
He said that "far too little" was seen in addressing income disparity and added that a "token gesture" was made on job creation. "I welcome only one provision, which is abolishing of tax on angel investors. I had recommended it to Arun Jaitley more than 5 years ago," the Congress MP said.
TOP STORIES
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in new tax regime
In sops for the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked standard deduction by 50 per cent to Rs 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money in the hands of salaried class...