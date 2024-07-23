RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Underwhelming, but... Shashi Tharoor on Budget
July 23, 2024  13:53
File pic
File pic
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on Tuesday, as "underwhelming" and said that there was no mention of key issues facing the common man. 

 Tharoor welcomed the budget proposal to abolish the angel tax and claimed that he recommended the same to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley five years ago. 

 "It is an underwhelming budget. I didn't hear anything about the key issues facing the common man. There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person," Tharoor told ANI on Tuesday. 

 He said that "far too little" was seen in addressing income disparity and added that a "token gesture" was made on job creation. "I welcome only one provision, which is abolishing of tax on angel investors. I had recommended it to Arun Jaitley more than 5 years ago," the Congress MP said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in new tax regime
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in new tax regime

In sops for the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked standard deduction by 50 per cent to Rs 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money in the hands of salaried class...

Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?

She looked after him for 11 years.

This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

Meet Anarkali Marikar, the leading lady of Malayalam's first sci-fi mockumentary, Gaganachari.

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government plans to raise capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year for middle and upper middle class.

Budget & Tax: Experts Will Answer Your Questions Here
Budget & Tax: Experts Will Answer Your Questions Here

How does the Union Budget 2024-25 impact taxpayers, investors and traders?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances