Underwhelming, but... Shashi Tharoor on Budget





Tharoor welcomed the budget proposal to abolish the angel tax and claimed that he recommended the same to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley five years ago.





"It is an underwhelming budget. I didn't hear anything about the key issues facing the common man. There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person," Tharoor told ANI on Tuesday.





He said that "far too little" was seen in addressing income disparity and added that a "token gesture" was made on job creation. "I welcome only one provision, which is abolishing of tax on angel investors. I had recommended it to Arun Jaitley more than 5 years ago," the Congress MP said.

