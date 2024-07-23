Sitharaman reaches North Block ahead of budget

Sitharaman reaches North Block ahead of budgetJuly 23, 2024 09:06
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance before presenting the Union Budget today at around 11 AM in Parliament.
Sitharaman again takes tablet in red pouch to present paperless Budget
With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, Parliament will be her next destination after the call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.