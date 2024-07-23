RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sitharaman poses with tablet ahead of budget
July 23, 2024  09:47
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday again took a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the full Budget 2024-25 in a paperless format just like the previous years.
   
Draped in a white silk saree with magenta border, she posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office, along with her team of officials, before heading to meet the President.
 
With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, Parliament will be her next destination after the call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
 
Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers. 

She used the same in the following year, and in a pandemic-hit 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet for carrying her speech and other Budget documents.
 
That tradition has continued on Tuesday.
 
Her Budget for the fiscal beginning April 2024 (FY2024-25) is the Modi government's 13th straight Budget since 2014 (including two interim Budgets presented ahead of general elections in 2019 and 2024).
