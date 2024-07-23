RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rear Admiral to probe fire aboard Navy's warship
July 23, 2024  22:06
Pic: ANI/X
Taking a strong view of the fire aboard INS Brahmaputra warship, the Naval headquarters has ordered a detailed probe led by a rear admiral to determine the exact causes of the incident and establish accountability. 

The warship is currently resting on one side in the Naval Dockyard after the fire on board on Sunday night. 

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has given strict instructions to the officials concerned to be very careful in handling of vital national assets during his visit to Mumbai to review the cause of the accident, defence sources told ANI. 

The Navy chief was briefed about the incident by Western Command officials and the steps being taken by the force, they said. 

The rear admiral (equivalent to a major general in the army) heading the board of inquiry has been asked to work in a time-bound matter to find out the exact reasons for the accident, they said. 

The Navy Chief yesterday briefed the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the accident. 

A fire had broken out onboard INS Brahmaputra while she was undergoing refit. The ship experienced severe listing to one side but despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. 

The ship continued to list further and is currently resting on one side. 

A sailor who went missing during the incident has also not yet been found but the search operations for him are continuing, Navy officials said.

-- ANI
