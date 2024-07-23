RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah, 84, goes missing
July 23, 2024  00:41
Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah went missing on Monday, his family said. 

Barua, 84, left his home in the Latasil area in Guwahati in the morning for a nearby temple and did not return till late evening, following which his family informed the police. 

The police said they were searching for him. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Baruah. 

"His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him," Sarma posted on X A radio artiste of fame, Barua has composed music for several Assamese films, including Dr Bezbarua, Baruar Sanger, Mukuta, Lalita, Kokadeuta and Nati Aru Hati. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sailor missing after fire on warship in Mumbai naval dockyard
Sailor missing after fire on warship in Mumbai naval dockyard

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka
Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka

The Men in Blue, led by newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series on Monday.

Rural two-wheeler demand roars back to life in first half of 2024
Rural two-wheeler demand roars back to life in first half of 2024

The two-wheeler segment has shown signs of recovery in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2024, largely driven by improving performance in rural areas. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, rural...

Telangana bureaucrat's disability quota post triggers row
Telangana bureaucrat's disability quota post triggers row

Senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal courted controversy by questioning the need for reservation for the differently-abled people in the All India Services (AIS).

'Woolmer would have taken Pak cricket to great heights'
'Woolmer would have taken Pak cricket to great heights'

Pakistan's highest Test run-getter and former captain, Younis Khan has said that had Bob Woolmer, the late national head coach, been alive the country's cricket would have reached great heights.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances