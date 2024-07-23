NEET re-exam will NOT be held, rules SC

NEET re-exam will NOT be held, rules SCJuly 23, 2024 17:28
Just in: No NEET re-exam, rules Supreme Court.\
This is the gist of the order:
"Fact that leak in NEET-UG 2024 took place at Hazaribagh and Patna is not in dispute. There is absence of material to conclude that result of NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach," the SC says.
The SC rules out cancellation and retest of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 24. The SC says data on record does not indicate systemic leak of question paper of NEET-UG 24.
SC says ordering cancellation of entire NEET-UG exam is not justified on application of settled principles propounded by it.