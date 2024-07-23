RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET re-exam will NOT be held, rules SC
July 23, 2024  17:28
image
Just in: No NEET re-exam, rules Supreme Court.\

This is the gist of the order:

"Fact that leak in NEET-UG 2024 took place at Hazaribagh and Patna is not in dispute. There is absence of material to conclude that result of NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach," the SC says. 

The SC rules out cancellation and retest of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 24. The SC says data on record does not indicate systemic leak of question paper of NEET-UG 24.

SC says ordering cancellation of entire NEET-UG exam is not justified on application of settled principles propounded by it.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget
Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025.

Water resources, Ganga allocations surge 55% to Rs 30,234 cr
Water resources, Ganga allocations surge 55% to Rs 30,234 cr

The revised budget for 2024-25 shows a sharp rise in the allocations, particularly for major irrigation projects and the Namami Gange Mission-II.

Stock markets edge down on STT, LTCG hike
Stock markets edge down on STT, LTCG hike

Adani Ports, NTPC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were among the other big gainers. However, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were amonh the major laggards.

Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet on Sunday said the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.

SC rules out cancellation, re-test of NEET-UG, 2024
SC rules out cancellation, re-test of NEET-UG, 2024

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances