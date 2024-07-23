RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NCPCR summons Netflix over 'sexually explicit content' accessible to minors
July 23, 2024  23:20
File image
The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Netflix officials next Monday for allegedly showing "sexually explicit content" on its platform that is accessible to minors. 

No immediate reaction was available from Netflix on the matter. In a letter to Netflix officials on Tuesday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said "unrestricted accessibility of explicit content" on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012. 

 The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter but no response was received. 

"Now, therefore, the commission in pursuance of the functions and powers (under) order Section 14 of CPCR Act 2005 requires you to appear in person physically before the commission along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1500 hours on July 29, 2024," the letter said. -- PTI
