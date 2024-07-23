RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets turn very volatile amid Budget presentation
July 23, 2024  12:00
Stock markets turned highly volatile amid the Union Budget presentation on Tuesday. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Budget for 2024-25. But, within minutes it slipped in the red and later traded flat, down 38.17 points at 80,457.02 at 11:41 hrs. 

 The NSE Nifty also ticked higher as the finance minister began presentation of her 7th Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. However, volatile trends soon came in and the benchmark traded 18.25 points lower at 24,491. 

 The BSE benchmark had climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade. The Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55. This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman said. 

 The country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1 per cent. Among the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among biggest gainers.
