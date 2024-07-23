RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karnataka HC grants bail to 2 accused in Kalburgi murder case
July 23, 2024  23:46
Scholar M M Kalburgi/File image
The Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted bail to two accused -- Vasudev Bhagwan Suryavanshi and Amit Baddi -- in the murder case of scholar M M Kalburgi. 

Justice MG Uma noted that the original theft case involving the two, who had been charged with stealing the two-wheeler used by the shooters in the murder, was resolved years ago. 

Moreover, only 10 out of 138 witnesses have been examined in the ongoing trial. 

The Court observed that the prosecution could not provide a definite timeline for the trial's conclusion. 

"Apart from the theft charges, there is no prima facie evidence indicating their involvement in the murder case." 

Kalburgi was fatally shot by two assailants in Dharwad on August 30, 2015, who then escaped on a motorcycle. -- PTI
