Kamala Harris clinches enough delegates to win Democratic nomination





While endorsements from delegates continue to come in, the vice president has now been backed by well more than the 1,976 pledged delegates she'll need to win the nomination on the first ballot, CNN reported.





Harris achieved this milestone amidst a surge of endorsements from state delegations on Monday evening. These endorsements, though not binding, signal significant unity behind Harris now that President Joe Biden is no longer in the race.





CNN's count relies on public statements of support from delegates, state delegations, and conversations with key figures. Endorsements from state delegations are considered unanimous for Harris unless specified otherwise.





According to a plan outlined by Democratic officials, delegates are set to confirm Harris as the nominee by August 7.

Her momentum towards the nomination has been bolstered by widespread support from key factions within the Democratic Party, eager to see her challenge former President Donald Trump.