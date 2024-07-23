Jhunjhuna: Rabri Devi reacts to allocations for Bihar





Speaking to ANI, Rabdi Devi said, "The flood situation displaced so many people, many lost their homes and precious belongings in the floodwaters after the rain. Murders and thefts are happening in the state. Labourers are not getting their wages. Youth are not getting employment and farmer issues persist."





"Farmers' fertilisers and seeds should be made cheaper, and inflation should be stopped. The costs of petrol and diesel are high and farmers don't even get electricity. Rs 26,000 crore allotted to Bihar is a 'jhunjhuna," said the RJD leader. This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

