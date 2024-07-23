It's Sitharaman's 7th consecutive Budget today...





Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with the statistical appendix on Monday.





Sitharaman will lay on the table a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for the year 2024-25 in the Rajya Sabha.





She will table the budget one hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.