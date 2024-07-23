RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's Sitharaman's 7th consecutive Budget today...
July 23, 2024  10:10
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India. 

Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with the statistical appendix on Monday.

Sitharaman will lay on the table a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for the year 2024-25 in the Rajya Sabha.

She will table the budget one hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha
Pleasing allies, Bihar, Andhra get big bonanza in Budget
Political parties from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have protested time and again demanding special category status.

Govt announces 9 priorities in Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy. The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice,...

Govt plans to skill 20 lakh youth over 5 years
The government on Tuesday announced a new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling 20 lakh youth over the next five years. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25. The minister said...

FM allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for education, employment, skill
She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.

After The Mayhem In Dhaka
Bangladesh witnessed calm on Monday, July 22, 2024, after days of deadly clashes, which saw 114 people killed during protests where students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system.

