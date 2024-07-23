RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India among top 3 countries in forest area gains: FAO report
July 23, 2024  08:47
image
India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest area annually from 2010 to 2020, securing the third spot among the top 10 countries with the most significant forest area gains during this period, according to a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
 
The report, released on Monday, said that China led the world with the maximum forest area gain of 1,937,000 hectares, followed by Australia with 4,46,000 hectares, and then India. Other countries in the top 10 include Chile, Vietnam, Turkey, the United States, France, Italy and Romania.

The UN agency praised India for its efforts in restoring degraded lands and expanding agroforestry through innovative approaches. This includes the development of a new national policy aimed at better supporting agroforestry in the country.

The report highlighted a significant reduction in deforestation in some countries. For example, Indonesia saw an 8.4 per cent decline in deforestation from 2021 to 2022, while Brazil's Amazon experienced a 50 per cent reduction in deforestation in 2023.

The FAO report also said that the rate of gross global mangrove loss decreased by 23 per cent during the periods from 2000 to 2010 and 2010 to 2020.

However, the FAO stressed that climate change is increasing the vulnerability of forests to various stressors, including wildfires and pests.
"Wildfire intensity and frequency are rising. Boreal forests accounted for nearly one-quarter of carbon dioxide emissions due to wildfires in 2021. In 2023, wildfires emitted an estimated 6,687 megatonnes of carbon dioxide globally, more than double the carbon dioxide emissions from the European Union due to fossil fuel burning that year," the report read.

In the United States, 25 million hectares of forestlands are projected to experience losses exceeding 20 per cent of host tree basal area due to insects and disease by 2027, according to the report. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sitharaman again takes tablet in red pouch to present paperless Budget
Sitharaman again takes tablet in red pouch to present paperless Budget

With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, Parliament will be her next destination after the call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Soldier injured as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Soldier injured as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch

According to sources, a group of armed terrorists tried to enter into Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt but alert troops picked up their movement and immediately took action.

Kamala Harris Marches On!
Kamala Harris Marches On!

'Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday she had secured enough verbal commitments from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to clinch the party's presidential nomination with her home state of California putting her over the...

Brook's Average Second Only To The Don
Brook's Average Second Only To The Don

Brook's average of 62.54 is the second highest in Test history among players with a minimum of 20 Test innings. His average is only second to the incpmparable Australian batter Sir Don Bradman, who scored 6,996 runs in 52 Tests at an...

'Happy Dressing Room Is A Winning One'
'Happy Dressing Room Is A Winning One'

'The most important thing is that they will always have my back. Aim to make it a happy and secure dressing room.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances