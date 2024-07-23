RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Goa minister 'threatened' in message on social media
July 23, 2024  22:26
Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho/Courtesy Facebook
Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday approached the police, claiming that an unidentified man was instigating people to kill him by circulating a message on social media. 

Ajay Thorat, the minister's personal secretary, filed a complaint in this regard with the director general of police. 

A voice message recorded by an unidentified man, who claims to be a taxi driver, was circulating on WhatsApp, said the complaint. 

The man, speaking in Konkani, asked the general public as well as taxi drivers to cause grievous injury and kill the minister, it said. 

The message also contained defamatory and scandalous statements about the minister, the complaint said. -- PTI
