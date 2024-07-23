Goa minister 'threatened' in message on social media





Ajay Thorat, the minister's personal secretary, filed a complaint in this regard with the director general of police.





A voice message recorded by an unidentified man, who claims to be a taxi driver, was circulating on WhatsApp, said the complaint.





The man, speaking in Konkani, asked the general public as well as taxi drivers to cause grievous injury and kill the minister, it said.





The message also contained defamatory and scandalous statements about the minister, the complaint said. -- PTI

