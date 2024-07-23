RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'CM' missing from NCP's Ajit Pawar birthday posters
July 23, 2024  00:31
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar/ANI Photo
The word mukhyamantri was missing from posters put by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to advertise the Maharashtra government's Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme under which women with a family income of less that 2.5 lakh will get monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500. 

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was announced by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, in his budget speech in the assembly last month. 

These posters came up during Pawar's tour of Parner, Ahmednagar, Shrigonda and Karjat-Jamkhed assembly segments in Ahmednagar district on Monday to mark the deputy CM's birthday. 

In programmes held in the four places, which were decorated with pink posters and where Pawar spoke to women, the scheme was mentioned as 'Majhi Ladki Bahin;' with no mention of mukhyamantri

Incidentally, Pawar too had mentioned it as 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' in a video message earlier this month. 

"There is no need to look for any controversy. The name of the scheme is Majhi Ladki Bahin and that is how it is mentioned on the banners. There is no politics nor any disrespect," NCP spokesperson and youth wing president Suraj Chavan said. -- PTI
