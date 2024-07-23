RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget: Sitharaman utters the 'N' word
July 23, 2024  12:20
Nuclear energy is expected to form a crucial part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat, the government said on Tuesday, and added that it will partner with private firms to develop small and modular nuclear reactors and conduct research on newer technologies. 

 The R&D funding announced in the interim budget will be made available for this sector also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

 "Nuclear energy is expected to form a very significant part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat. Towards that pursuit, our government will partner with private firms for setting up of Bharat Small Reactors, conduct research and development on Bharat Small Modular Reactor and newer technologies for nuclear energy," she said. PTI
