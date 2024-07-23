Budget: Seven times FM wore handloom saris





A while ago, before heading to the parliament to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman posed for photo-ops with the traditional 'bahi khata,' a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth embossed with the gold-coloured national emblem.





The elegant saree is adorned with a beautiful golden and purple border. Notably, the off-white colour of her saree is associated with purity, harmony, and new beginnings in Indian culture.





The addition of purple colour elevated the handloom saree. Sitharaman has stuck to Indian textiles and craftsmanship as seen in her sartorial choices while presenting the union budgets since 2019.





Ranging from silk to beautiful handloom, the range of textiles reinforces her staunch support for Indian textiles and has become a rather unusual aspect of the budget that some people look forward to every year.





For the previous six budget presentations as well, the Finance Minister donned traditional sarees, highlighting her appreciation for Indian textiles and crafts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for an off-white checkered handloom saree with a contrasting purple and pink-hued blouse for the presentation of the first Budget on Tuesday of the third term of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi.