RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Budget: Posturing, no action, says Cong
July 23, 2024  12:44
The President offered 'dahi-chini' to Sitharaman before the presentation
The President offered 'dahi-chini' to Sitharaman before the presentation
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the government seems to have finally come around to "tacitly admitting that mass unemployment is a national crisis" that requires urgent attention, as it slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech as being "more focused on posturing than action". 

The opposition party's assertion came after Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that the government will launch three employment-linked schemes. 

 These schemes will be based on enrolment in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "After ten years of denial -- where neither the non-biological PM nor his party's Lok Sabha Elections Manifesto would even mention jobs -- the Union Government seems to have finally come around to tacitly admitting that mass unemployment is a national crisis that requires urgent attention."

 "It's far too late, and as it turns out, far too little - the Budget speech is more focused on posturing than action," he said in a post on X. Ramesh further claimed that Sitharaman has taken a leaf out of its 2024 Lok Sabha polls manifesto by announcing an internship programme but "in their trademark style", the scheme has been designed to "grab headlines with arbitrary targets" rather than a programmatic guarantee. 

 In the Union Budget of 2024-25, Sitharaman announced that the government will launch a scheme to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in 500 top companies over five years.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

Meet Anarkali Marikar, the leading lady of Malayalam's first sci-fi mockumentary, Gaganachari.

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government plans to raise capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year for middle and upper middle class.

Budget & Tax: Experts Will Answer Your Questions Here
Budget & Tax: Experts Will Answer Your Questions Here

How does the Union Budget 2024-25 impact taxpayers, investors and traders?

Govt to provide Rs 11.11 lakh cr towards capex
Govt to provide Rs 11.11 lakh cr towards capex

The government will provide Rs 11.11 lakh crore for capital expenditure for 2024-25 and introduce viability gap funding to spur private investment in infrastructure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting the...

Sensex, Nifty tumble after FM hikes STT on F&O
Sensex, Nifty tumble after FM hikes STT on F&O

Among the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among biggest gainers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances