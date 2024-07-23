'Budget on Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath...: Govt





"This budget is based on PM Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," MoS Chaudhary said.Chaudhary was among the first from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team to reach the North Block offices of the Finance Ministry ahead of the Budget Presentation. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran have also reached the ministry ahead of FM Sitharaman.





