'Budget on Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath...: Govt
July 23, 2024  10:07
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the first Union Budget of the third Modi government will be based on his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget for 2024-25 on Monday.

"This budget is based on PM Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," MoS Chaudhary said.Chaudhary was among the first from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team to reach the North Block offices of the Finance Ministry ahead of the Budget Presentation. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran have also reached the ministry ahead of FM Sitharaman.

