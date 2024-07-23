RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget: New era of job opportunities, says Shah
July 23, 2024  13:51
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Budget 2024-25 will fuel the country's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities. 

The budget not only exemplifies the country's newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government but also fortifies them, Shah said.

"Harnessing the power of Bharat's youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities," he wrote on 'X' with the hashtag #BudgetForViksitBharat.

 The home minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "pro-people and pro-development visionary budget". PTI
