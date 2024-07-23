RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget aid for Bihar instead of spl status: Nitish
July 23, 2024  17:02
After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements for Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that he told the NDA leaders about the special status or a special package, and as a follow-up, they have announced aid for a lot of things. 

"I have continuously spoken for this (special status), I told them as well (NDA). I told them to give us either a special status or a special package. As a follow-up, they have announced aid for a lot of things. We were speaking of special status and a lot of people said that the provision for special status has been done away with much earlier. So, instead of that, aid should be given to help Bihar. They have now started it," Nitish said.

 Speaking on the announcements, JDU MP and Union Minister, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that after the implementation of these schemes, Bihar's growth rate will go up. 

 "We had demanded special status or special package for Bihar. Today's Budget has an abundance of packages for Bihar. Whatever sector you look at - be it strengthening infrastructure or developing tourism or irrigation - schemes are abundant in every sector. After the implementation of these schemes, Bihar's growth rate will go up," he said. 

 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.
