BJP: Budget will help realise PM's dream of...
July 23, 2024  15:18
image
The BJP on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as "outstanding" and said it will accelerate the country's economic transformation and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India developed. 

 After the Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India's growth trajectory. 

 "This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027," Singh said in a post on X. "Congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an excellent and outstanding full year Budget for FY 2024-25 which will help in moving towards making a prosperous and self-reliant 'Viksit Bharat'," he added. 

 Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and fast-paced development, this budget will accelerate India's economic transformation, the defence minister said. 

 "Numerous policies and programmes to support India's farmers, youth, women and other weaker sections of the society have also been announced. Sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, banking, energy, industry, R&D, MSMEs and defence have been given special care and attention," he said.

 The budget will boost demand, create new opportunities for youngsters and propel the country's economy onto the global stage, Singh said. "I thank PM and FM for giving a monumental push to India's economic and social development," he added.
