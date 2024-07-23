RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP appoints journalist Pradeep Bhandari as national spokesperson
July 23, 2024  17:47
Photo: Courtesy @pradip103 on X
Photo: Courtesy @pradip103 on X
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Pradeep Bhandari, a journalist who runs psephology firm 'Jan Ki Baat', as a national spokesperson of the party.

Bhandari has worked as a journalist for different channels and has regularly done surveys during the assembly and general elections.

In a statement, the BJP said its national president, J P Nadda, has appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson with immediate effect.

The BJP's website lists a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget
Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025.

Water resources, Ganga allocations surge 55% to Rs 30,234 cr
Water resources, Ganga allocations surge 55% to Rs 30,234 cr

The revised budget for 2024-25 shows a sharp rise in the allocations, particularly for major irrigation projects and the Namami Gange Mission-II.

Stock markets edge down on STT, LTCG hike
Stock markets edge down on STT, LTCG hike

Adani Ports, NTPC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were among the other big gainers. However, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were amonh the major laggards.

Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet on Sunday said the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.

SC rules out cancellation, re-test of NEET-UG, 2024
SC rules out cancellation, re-test of NEET-UG, 2024

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances