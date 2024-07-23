Arjun Rampal joins cast of 'Rana Naidu S2'





The actor will join Rana Daggubati, who is set to reprise his role in the new season.





The first season of Rana Naidu released in 2023 featuring Priya Banerjee, Daggubati Venkatesh, Surveen Chawla and Flora Saini. Helmed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, the series consisted of 10 episodes based on the American crime drama television series Ray Donovan (2013) which had Liev Schreiber in the lead.





Streaming platform Netflix announced the actor's addition to the project and also shared a teaser of BTS videos of filming the series which features glimpses of Rampal, 51, Venkatesh, 63 and Daggubati, 39 in it on Instagram. "Rana Naidu Season 2 is now filming," they captioned the BTS images.





Rampal was last seen in action film Crakk which released in February. It was produced by and featured Vidyut Jammwal in lead role.

Actor Arjun Rampal has boarded the cast of the upcoming drama seriesfor its second season.