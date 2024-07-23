RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All is well: Chandrababu thanks spends on Andhra
July 23, 2024  16:28
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for addressing the needs of Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, adding that this support will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Naidu praised the budget for its focus on crucial projects and areas in Andhra Pradesh.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25.

"This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget," said TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, hailing the Union Budget 2024-25.
