All is well: Chandrababu thanks spends on Andhra





In a statement, Naidu praised the budget for its focus on crucial projects and areas in Andhra Pradesh.





"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25.





"This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget," said TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, hailing the Union Budget 2024-25.

