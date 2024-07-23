All Indians must achieve life goals: FM on Budget





"We are determined all Indians regardless of religion and age achieve life goals and aspirations," Sitharman said.





The Finance Minister presented first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.





The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled yesterday in the Parliament.





Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Parliament today to approve the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by the Finance Minister.