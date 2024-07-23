All Indians must achieve life goals: FM on Budget

All Indians must achieve life goals: FM on BudgetJuly 23, 2024 11:25
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 after the Cabinet gave its approval.
In her intial comments, Sithamraman said India's economic growth will be a shining exception.
"We are determined all Indians regardless of religion and age achieve life goals and aspirations," Sitharman said.
The Finance Minister presented first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled yesterday in the Parliament.
Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Parliament today to approve the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by the Finance Minister.