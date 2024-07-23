10,000 people in Odisha shifted for missile test





The DRDO also completed the required range preparation for the missile test at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, a defence source said in Balasore on Tuesday.





The test will be conducted from launch pad number 3 of the ITR.





Meanwhile, the Balasore district administration has made arrangements to temporarily evacuate 10,581 people belonging to 10 villages residing within 3.5 km radius of the launch pad prior to the test launch of the missile, said a revenue officer.





"As a safety measure these arrangements are being made with adequate compensation to affected people," the official said.





A preparatory meeting was held in Balasore on Tuesday by the district administration in the presence of the collector, Ashis Thakare and superintendent of police, Sagarika Nath for the smooth shifting of residents falling in this zone to nearby temporary shelter centers, said the revenue officer.





Through the public address system the district administration has alerted people in these villages to leave their house by 4 am of Wednesday and remain in the camp till an announcement is made to return to their houses after the launch is over. -- PTI

