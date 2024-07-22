ZERO! That's water collection in Marathwada dams





The three projects facing critical shortages are Majalgaon and Manjara (Beed), and Sina Kolegaon (Dharashiv). Last year on the same date, these dams recorded water storage levels of 16.28 per cent, 3.24 per cent, and -14.45 per cent, respectively. Three dams have a single-digit water storage. The Jayakwadi dam, the largest project in the region, currently holds only 4.13 per cent of its water capacity, a significant drop from the 27.65 per cent storage reported on the same date last year.





Jayakwadi is crucial for supplying water to industries and urban areas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. In contrast, the Vishnupuri dam in Nanded shows a healthier water storage level of 70 per cent, up from 53.61 per cent on this day last year. PTI

Almost 40 days into the monsoon season, three of the eleven major dams in Marathwada region continue to report zero per cent water storage due to the lack of rainfall in catchment areas, according to a recent report from the divisional commissioner's office.