Will keep raising NEET in Parliament: Rahul





Amidst the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination 2024, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that NEET is an important issue and the opposition will keep pressuring the government over the issue.





"Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should have responded. He spoke about the Supreme Court and PM Modi but he is not able to say what is he doing on this. NEET is a very important issue for the youth. We have always asked for discussion in the Parliament but the government is not interested. We will keep raising this issue and keep pressuring the government," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament.





Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session that got underway this morning, Gandhi asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the various steps the Ministry is undertaking to fix the alleged "systemic" rot in the present examination system and claimed that millions of students believe that the "system" is "fraud."

Congress Parliamentary strategy group to hold a meeting today at 6 pm at CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss the strategy and issues to be raised in the Parliament session.