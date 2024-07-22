Why did Shinde meets Sharad Pawar?July 22, 2024 14:56
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. Issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house Sahyadri in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai, an official said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Survey lauds the importance of capital markets in India's growth story
Capital markets are becoming more prominent in India's growth story, with an expanding share in capital formation and investment landscape on the back of technology, innovation and digitisation, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24...