Why did Shinde meets Sharad Pawar?
July 22, 2024  14:56
image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. Issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house Sahyadri in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai, an official said. -- PTI
