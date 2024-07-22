RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP teens sit on train track with earphones on, mowed down
July 22, 2024  15:31
Representational image
Representational image
Two teenagers, sitting on a railway track with their earphones on, were killed after being hit by a train as they couldn't hear the horn, police said on Monday. SHO of Kotwali police station, Deendayal Pandey, said the two friends, Sameer (15) and Zakir Ahmed (16), are residents of Rajdepur. 

 The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boys were sitting on the railway line and listening to music with their earphones on. 

As the train reached the track, they couldn't hear the sound of the train's horn, Pandey said. They were hit by the train and died on the spot, Pandey said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Pandey added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Lies, cheats, rapes': Indian-origin entrepreneur vs Elon Musk on Trump
'Lies, cheats, rapes': Indian-origin entrepreneur vs Elon Musk on Trump

In a post on X, Khosla said that it is hard for him to support someone like Trump, a Republican, who has "no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women", and "hates immigrants" like him.

Hockey icon Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympics
Hockey icon Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympics

The 36-year-old goalkeeper, a veteran of 328 international matches, took to social media to announce his decision.

I am not going to make mistakes of Tokyo in Paris: Manika Batra
I am not going to make mistakes of Tokyo in Paris: Manika Batra

Preparing for the Paris Olympics along with her teammates, Batra said she has learned from her Tokyo Games experience.

Major terror attack on Army post, VDG's house foiled in J-K's Rajouri
Major terror attack on Army post, VDG's house foiled in J-K's Rajouri

Army troops thwarted a terrorist attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday morning, officials said.

SC stays order to display owners' name on Kanwar Yatra eateries
SC stays order to display owners' name on Kanwar Yatra eateries

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on directives passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances