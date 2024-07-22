RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two pose as gangster Goldy Brar to demand ransom, held
July 22, 2024  18:36
Goldy Brar/File image
Goldy Brar/File image
The Delhi police arrested two men who allegedly posed as Goldy Brar to demand ransom, officials said on Monday. 

The accused have been identified as Manoj alias Bunty (40), and Anil Sivach (43), they said. 

"On July 18, at about 10 pm, a Delhi-based man had received a ransom call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded money. The caller also threatened the complainant of dire consequences if money was not paid," deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. 

The police said that a team was constituted after registering an FIR. 

"After checking the call records, one person identified as Anil Sivach was arrested, and later, his associate Manoj was arrested on Sunday. The accused revealed that the complainant was in dispute over money with Manoj," said the DCP, adding that thus Manoj hatched a conspiracy with his friend Anil. 

The police said that Anil deals with selling online products through an e-commerce company for which he uses international numbers to make calls. 

"Sivach made the extortion call, impersonating himself as gangster Goldy Brar by using an international number. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP. -- PTI
