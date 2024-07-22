RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Supriya Sule asks Centre to discontinue Hindi voiceovers in TV broadcast of Parl speeches
July 22, 2024  18:10
image
Lok Sabha MP and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Monday demanded that the Central government discontinue Hindi voiceovers for speeches made by members of the Parliament in English or regional languages broadcast on its television channel. 

In a post on 'X', Sule said that Sansad TV started the "alarming" practice of giving voiceovers in Hindi to speeches made by MPs in English or regional languages in the first session of this Lok Sabha, and it has continued doing so in the Budget Session. 

"This is a form of censorship. It denies crores of non-Hindi-speaking Indians the right to hear their elected representatives' original words in their own languages. The government must immediately discontinue this discriminatory and anti-federal move," she wrote. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show
Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show

Former US President Obama was featured wearing a number of ensembles some gladiator-inspired and a basketball one among others.

Dutt hopes wrestlers overcome turmoil to win medals
Dutt hopes wrestlers overcome turmoil to win medals

Really pained by events in Indian wrestling but hopeful of two medals: Yogeshwar Dutt

SC ropes in IIT Delhi experts for answer on NEET-UG question
SC ropes in IIT Delhi experts for answer on NEET-UG question

The top court took note of the submissions of some aspirants that a question related to an "atom" and its characteristics had two correct answers and a set of examinees, who gave one particular answer out of the two correct ones, were...

J-K police issue alert over Jaish video with Saif film poster
J-K police issue alert over Jaish video with Saif film poster

The police asked people and officials to ensure the video was not forwarded to anyone in any manner.

Paris Olympics: New sports added, familiar faces depart
Paris Olympics: New sports added, familiar faces depart

The Paris Olympics will feature a new sport in breaking, plus three young sports returning from the Tokyo Games -- climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances