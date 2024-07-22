Stock markets remain volatile after Economic Survey

Stock markets remain volatile after Economic SurveyJuly 22, 2024 16:49
Benchmark stock market indices experienced high volatility during trading session on Monday as the Economic Survey presented a conservative economic growth forecast for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Both the indices faced selling pressure and closed with a marginal dip. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed with a decline of 21.65 points to 24,509 points and the BSE Sensex also declined by 102 points to 80,502 points by closing session.
Sector-wise, Nifty Realty, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Private Bank recorded losses, whereas Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma led gains.