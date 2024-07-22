Stock markets remain volatile after Economic Survey





Both the indices faced selling pressure and closed with a marginal dip. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed with a decline of 21.65 points to 24,509 points and the BSE Sensex also declined by 102 points to 80,502 points by closing session.





Sector-wise, Nifty Realty, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Private Bank recorded losses, whereas Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma led gains.

Benchmark stock market indices experienced high volatility during trading session on Monday as the Economic Survey presented a conservative economic growth forecast for the Financial Year 2024-25.