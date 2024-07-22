RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stock markets remain volatile after Economic Survey
July 22, 2024  16:49
image
Benchmark stock market indices experienced high volatility during trading session on Monday as the Economic Survey presented a conservative economic growth forecast for the Financial Year 2024-25. 

 Both the indices faced selling pressure and closed with a marginal dip. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed with a decline of 21.65 points to 24,509 points and the BSE Sensex also declined by 102 points to 80,502 points by closing session. 

 Sector-wise, Nifty Realty, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Private Bank recorded losses, whereas Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma led gains.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Markets end in red; dragged down by RIL Kotak Mahindra
Markets end in red; dragged down by RIL Kotak Mahindra

ITC, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the other big laggards. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show
Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show

Former US President Obama was featured wearing a number of ensembles some gladiator-inspired and a basketball one among others.

Economic Survey pitches for more FDI from China
Economic Survey pitches for more FDI from China

Amidst strained ties with China, the pre-budget Economic Survey on Monday made a strong case for seeking foreign direct investments (FDI) from Beijing to boost local manufacturing and tap the export market. As the US and Europe are...

Olympics: France to provide Israeli squad 24-hour protection
Olympics: France to provide Israeli squad 24-hour protection

In a sign of the complex security issues surrounding the Israeli delegation, a memorial ceremony for the Israeli athletes killed in the 1972 Munich attack has been moved from outside Paris' City Hall to the Israeli embassy.

In rare recovery, Kerala boy survives amoebic meningoencephalitis
In rare recovery, Kerala boy survives amoebic meningoencephalitis

State health minister Veena George announced that a 14-year-old boy undergoing treatment for the disease has recovered.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances