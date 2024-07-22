Special puja at Kamala Harris' family temple in TN





After pulling out of the US Presidential election, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee.





Thulasendrapuram has become excited again after Kamala Harris' name was announced as the presidential candidate for the US election.





The village's Shri Dharmasastha Temple has a unique wall where the names of people who have made contributions to the temple are etched in Tamil, and the Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2025 US election, Harris, is also one of them.





Speaking with the media, the villagers said they are proud of Kamala Harris and they are praying for her in the US Presidential elections.





A woman, who came to offer her prayers at the temple in Thulasendrapuram while speaking with ANI said, "We are so happy that she is being nominated. And we support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We wish her all the very best and good luck to her. We wish her victory."





Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris swiftly moved to secure support for her White House bid shortly after President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election, The Hill reported. -- ANI

A special puja was held at the family temple in the ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district today to invoke blessings for her upcoming presidential election in the United States.